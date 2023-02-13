On Sunday (12/2) the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko attended and witnessed the inauguration of 2 members of the Voter Data Update Committee (Pantarlih) PPLN Khartoum at the Multipurpose Hall of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

The inauguration was attended by all components of the Khartoum PPLN. Also attending PF. Pensosbud Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sunarko congratulated Mr. Moch. Hibatullah Zain and Mr. Yanuar Eki Riyadi as a member of Pantarlih PPLN Khartoum. This certainly complements the important components in preparing for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Ambassador Sunarko also expressed his commitment to continue to support and facilitate PPLN Khartoum activities to ensure that all stages of the 2024 election can run smoothly and successfully.

Previously Luqman Hambali, as Chair of PPLN Khartoum conveyed about the programs and activities that have been and will be implemented in the near future, including updating data on overseas voters.