Ambassador Sunarko on Thursday (9/2) visited the Turkish Embassy and the Syrian Embassy in Khartoum to express his deep condolences and condolences for the earthquake that occurred in the southeastern region of Turkiye and the northern region of Syria on February 6, 2023.

Ambassador Sunarko was received directly by Ambassador Turkiye H.E. İsmail Çobanoglu at the Turkiye Embassy in Khartoum and expressed deep condolences from the Government and People of Indonesia to the Government and People of Turkiye for the earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

On this occasion, Ambassador Sunarko filled out a condolence book (Book of Condolence) prepared by the Turkiye Embassy in Khartoum.

Furthermore, Ambassador Sunarko was also received by Mrs. Alaa Mohamed el Dura, Counselor of the Syrian Embassy in Khartoum, and conveyed the Indonesian Government and People's deep condolences to the Syrian Government and People for the earthquake disaster which has claimed thousands of lives.

Ambassador Sunarko has also filled out a condolence book at the Syrian Embassy in Khartoum.