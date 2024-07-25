Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Uganda National Coordinator for the Northern Corridor Integrated Projects (NCIPs), delivered impactful addresses at the ongoing Single Customs Territory (SCT) and Immigration, Tourism, Trade and Services (ITTLS) Cluster meetings, underway from July 25-26, 2024 in Kigali.

In his remarks, at the SCT cluster meeting, Ambassador Kabonero commended the Republic of Rwanda on the successful conclusion of the recent Presidential elections. Emphasizing the critical importance of eliminating trade barriers and enhancing infrastructure to facilitate smoother regional trade within the Northern Corridor, Kabonero acknowledged Rwanda's leadership in convening the meetings, underscoring the significant progress made under various projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and ICT Infrastructure Development.

Transitioning to the ITTLS Cluster, Ambassador Kabonero reaffirmed Uganda's unwavering commitment to the NCIPs. He unpacked the cluster's directives aimed at bolstering regional integration through improved trade, immigration, tourism, and labor services. Emphasizing the urgency of implementing these directives, he highlighted their potential to yield substantial economic benefits for all member states.

Assuring of continued collaboration among Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda in advancing these pivotal regional projects in regional integration Amb. Kabonero said it was important for all the Partner states to remain steadfast. "In our pursuit of regional integration and economic transformation through the NCIPs, Uganda remains steadfast in fostering collaboration and eliminating barriers to trade. Together with our regional partners, we are committed to realizing tangible benefits that will uplift the livelihoods of our people," he said

Ambassador Kabonero expressed gratitude to Rwanda for hosting both meetings and reaffirmed the dedication and resilience of all Member States in pursuing the goals established at the 14th NCIPs Heads of State Summit, adding “As Uganda prepares to host forthcoming meetings for other NCIPs clusters, we stand ready to report concrete deliverables at the 15th Summit, reflecting progress achieved since the inception of these initiatives in 2018”.

The Uganda delegation is led by Amb. Richard Kabonero, Coordinator of the Northern Corridor Implementation Projects, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and includes, Amb. Gen. Robert Rusoke , High Commissioner of Uganda to Rwanda and Deputy High Commissioner Amb. Margaret Kedisi, Mr. Cleopas Ndorere, Commissioner external trade, officials from URA customs and ICT departments and senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.