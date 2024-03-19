Amb. Juarez said that there are many tremendous opportunities that needed to be explored to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two Countries in areas of mining and minerals, education (offer scholarships in mining), tourism and agriculture and strengthening south –south cooperation. On his part, Mr. Bagiire welcomed H.E Juarez’s proposal and reaffirmed Uganda’s readiness to attend the Joint Commission of Cooperation meeting to explore more areas of interest for both Governments. He went on to say that the Ministry will ensure its success and reechoed Uganda’s commitment to strengthening relations with Venezuela. Mr. Bagiire, concluded the meeting by stating that he looks forward to a continuous working relationship with Venezuela in order to achieve shared objectives.

The Venezuelan Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Mrs. Fatima Fernandes Juarez, this morning met with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala. H.E Juarez said that the purpose of her visit was to follow up the decision to establish a Joint Commission of cooperation with Uganda. “Venezuela is keen to strengthen economic ties with Uganda and the Venezuelan Government is ready to host the first Joint Commission of Cooperation meeting in Caracas in the month of September, 2024,” she said.

