Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand


On 31 January 2023, Ms.Sasirit Tangulrat, Ambassador of Thailand to Kenya  paid a courtesy call on H.E. Ms. Roseline K. Njogu, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs of Kenya.

Ambassador Sasirit informed the Principal Secretary of the Thai Government’s policy in making the country’s facilities and system to ensure the safety and convenience of foreign visitors as well as to become medical and wellness hub and the preferred destination to live and work.

Both sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in many areas including trade and investment, agriculture development, public health as well as concerted efforts of both sides in addressing human trafficking issue.

