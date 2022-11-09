Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


During 7-8 November 2022, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ektoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, represented Thailand at the Opening Ceremony of the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Summit and the First Part of the High-Level Segment at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (UNFCCC COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand also attended.

Egypt will be hosting COP27 from 6-18 November 2022 under the theme “Together for Implementation”. Participants from public and private sectors as well as civil society and youth from around the world will discuss ways to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emission, advance climate adaptation efforts, and mobilize climate finance to address the need of developing countries in combating climate change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.