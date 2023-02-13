Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

On 6 February 2023 His Excellency Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand opened a seminar on “Capacity Building for Committee of Thai Students' Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage” at Safir Hotel Cairo.

The Ambassador commended the student committees for their dedication and hard working for all Thai students in Egypt. The Ambassador also gave guidelines for collaborating with the Embassy and planning of new projects based on efficiency.

On this occasion, the Embassy invited Mr. Samarn Kopitak, Head of Foreign Relations, The Muslim Association of Al-Quran Reader of Thailand under the Patronage of the Sheikhul Islam to share his personal experience while studying in Egypt and working for Muslim organization.

