On 18 August 2022, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand, chaired the 261st ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Meeting at the St. Regis Cairo Hotel. The Meeting noted activities to raise awarenesss of ASEAN in Egypt. Furthermore, the Meeting exchanged information on the preparation for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which will be hosted by Egypt during 7-18 November 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh. On this occasion, Thailand also handed over the ACC Chairmanship to the incoming Chair Vietnam.

Thailand assumed the role as Chair of the ACC from March-August 2022 and has organised monthly meeting in order to promote awareness and collective interests of ASEAN in Egypt.