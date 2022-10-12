Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

On 11 October 2022, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand, attended the 262nd ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Meeting, chaired by Viet Nam, at the Conrad Cairo Hotel.

The Ambassador shared information and exchange views on the upcoming ACC’s activity to promote awareness and collective interests of ASEAN in Egypt, Thailand’s preparation for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and recent bilateral activities between Thailand and Egypt.

