In his farewell address, Ambassador JIANCHUN expressed deep gratitude to ECOWAS for the bilateral cooperation extended to his office and country over the past three years. He emphasized the importance of the relationship between China and ECOWAS Member States in terms of infrastructure, economy, and security, assuring President TOURAY of continued support to ECOWAS.

He also highlighted the commitment to delivering a world-class ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja by 2025. The Ambassadors said he is leaving behind a capable team to work with ECOWAS on this project. Ambassador JIANCHUN concluded by extending an invitation to ECOWAS to the upcoming Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) later in the year.

In response, President TOURAY expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the excellent cooperation and support extended to ECOWAS and for finding time to personally came to bid ECOWAS farewell. He underscored the significant role China has played in the development of West Africa, particularly in the areas of education, infrastructure, and investments. The President of the Commission expressed the readiness to participate in the next FOCAC scheduled for September 2024, where he hopes ECOWAS will showcase many projects to investors including the Lagos-Abidjan and Abidjan – Praia highways which bears the largest chunck of intra- ECOWAS trade.