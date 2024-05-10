On May 9, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ashraf Sobhi.

An agreement was reached to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of youth policy and sports. The parties plan to update previously signed agreements of cooperation and organize competitions in 2024 between national teams in weightlifting, boxing, and judo.

One of the key points of the meeting was an agreement to expand cooperation in the field of sports medicine. This will strengthen the health and training of athletes from both countries, enhancing their effectiveness and performance on the international stage.

Ashraf Sobhi also conveyed his congratulations to the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus on Victory Day, emphasizing the importance of historical ties and solidarity between the countries in the struggle for peace and stability.