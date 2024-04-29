On April 27, 2024 a meeting was held between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, and the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, Mohamed El-Quseir.
The parties discussed the activity of the Belarus-Egypt Joint Group on cooperation in the agricultural sector. The Egyptian side also expressed interest in collaboration with Belarus in the production of animal feed, particularly by attracting Belarusian technologies in Egypt, as well as in the fields of seed breeding, agricultural machinery manufacturing, and grain storage.
An agreement was reached to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.