Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


Promising areas of cooperation and current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed on June 21, 2024 in Addis Ababa during the meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Pavel Vziatkin, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Selassie.

The main attention during the conversation between the Belarusian diplomat and the Head of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry was paid to the development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as the implementation of joint events in the humanitarian sphere. 

