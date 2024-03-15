Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


On March 14, 2024 theAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus, Pavel Vziatkin, met with the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Kenya, Mithika Linturi.

The sides discussed promising areas of cooperation in the field of agriculture, development of the bilateral legal framework. 

The parties agreed on plans for joint work to further strengthen Belarusian-Kenyan relations.

