On April 2-4, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus, Igor Bely, visited the Republic of Botswana.

During the meeting with the Permanent Secretary (First Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Botswana, Ellen Richard-Madisa, discussed the ways and mechanisms for developing economic relations between two nations.

The parties agreed to take prompt steps to create an institutional basis for strengthening trade and investment cooperation between Belarus and Botswana in the field of agriculture, industrial cooperation, and high technology. Special attention was paid to the increase of trade turnover and participation of Belarusian companies in economic programmes in Botswana.

The Ambassador of Belarus also met with the CEO of Business Botswana, Norman Moleele. The interlocutors discussed specific steps to expand contacts between business circles of two countries and to establish interaction between Business Botswana and the National Center for Marketing and Price Study.

I.Bely with another heads of diplomatic missions took part in a Conference, organised by the President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, dedicated to the future development of this African country and the entire region. The importance to develop the agricultural sector of Botswana and create efficient production facilities in this country with foreign capital was highlighted.

At the meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Botswana held on the sidelines of the conference, the Ambassador of Belarus discussed specific steps to intensify bilateral political dialogue and economic ties, as well as legal framework of relations.

The Ambassador discussed with the leadership of the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security of Botswana the possibilities for Belarusian participation in the development of the Agricultural complex of Botswana.

The Head of the Belarusian Diplomatic Mission also conveyed to his Botswanan interlocutor an invitation to the international exhibition “Belagro-2024”.