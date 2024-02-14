Special attention was paid to the economic aspects of building bilateral cooperation. In particular, the implementation of specific projects in Botswana with the support of Belarusian enterprises in the field of mechanisation of agriculture and mining of minerals, ensuring food security of the country, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of education. The interlocutors emphasised that I.Bely is the first Belarusian diplomat accredited in this African country.

The Head of State of Botswana and the Ambassador of Belarus discussed the creation of institutional mechanisms for the development of relations between the countries, as well as the intensification of bilateral contacts at the highest and highest levels.

On February 13, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to South Africa and the Republic of Botswana, Igor Bely, presented Credentials to the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.