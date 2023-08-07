On 3 August 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, and Mr. Niwat Apichartbutra, Commercial Attaché, Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, met with Mr. Mohamed Youssef, First Undersecretary and Advisor to the Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) of Egypt, at the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo.
On this occasion, Mr. Youssef expressed appreciation on the visit of investment authorities of Egypt to Thailand, organised by the Embassy during 4 – 9 June 2023, as well as follow-up to the said visit as to maintain the momentum of enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Thailand and Egypt.