United States Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited Ghana August 5-7, 2022 to discuss food security Africa and meet with civil society and government leaders.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Honorable Shirley Botchwey on August 5. She thanked Minister Botchwey for Ghana’s leadership in the region and as a member of the UN Security Council. More here.

At a lunch with human rights defenders, including member of the LGBTQI+ community, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield congratulated them on their stand for human rights of all Ghanaians.

Later, at the University of Ghana, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield delivered a keynote speech “A Vision Peace and Progress on Food Security in Africa” where she highlighted U.S. support for the African continent, including more than $127 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Africa to provide for lifesaving support to refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and persecuted people across Africa. With this funding, the United States has committed $6.6 billion of humanitarian assistance to Africa since October 2021. Watch the full speech here.

Visiting the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield met with Commandant Major General Francis Ofori to discuss Ghana’s strong and continuing support for peacekeeping missions worldwide. She also planted a peace tree during her tour of KAIPTC. More here.

Winding up her day in Accra, she visited the Artists Alliance, where she toured the center with renowned Ghanaian artist Prof. Ablade Glover.

On her second day in Ghana, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield traveled to the Northern Region to meet with government and civil society leaders, as well as talk to local farmers about their challenges this growing season. Meeting with Northern Regional Minister Shani Alhassan Saibu, the two discussed Ghana’s leadership in regional security and USAID’s development and community resilience projects in northern Ghana. More here.

Following her visit with the Northern Regional Minister, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield made a short visit to Tamale’s Aboabo Market, where she talked with women vendors about their current challenges, the rising price of food, and the local economic environment.

At her next stop in Tamale, Thomas-Greenfield visited Song-Ba Empowerment Center and its founder, Rhoda Kadoa Wedam. Rhoda is a 2021 alumna of the Mandela Washington Fellowship. The Song-Ba Empowerment Center provides vocational training for young women and mothers, giving them new economic opportunities and allowing them to support their families, pay for school, or raise their children. Song-Ba’s weaving operations employs more than 30 women, who learn how to make “fugu” fabric that is used to make Tamale’s famous smocks.

Before leaving Tamale, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield met with peacemakers in Northern Region, including representatives of the National Peace Council.

On her return to Accra, she met with President Nana Akufo-Addo to commend him on Ghana’s leadership in the region as well as on the United Nations Security Council.