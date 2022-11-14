Embassy of the Czech Republic in Abuja


H.E. Ambassador Zdeněk Krejčí handed over the Letters of credence to the President of the Republic of Bénin, H.E. Patrice Talon on November 10th 2022 in Cotonou.

The visit was an opportunity to reestablish bilateral ties and to explore opportunities for business cooperation in different sectors of mutual interest.
