Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 9 August 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, hosted lunch for Mr. Watcharapong Kaewhom, Deputy Director General of the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, and delegation in Cairo on the occasion of their visit to a silk growing project in Qena Governorate and a project to empower women and youth In Upper Egypt in Gamaleia village, Quos district.

The Ambassador was briefed on the outcome of the said visit and exchanged views on promoting cooperation between Thailand and Egypt in sericulture and silk growing in the near future.

