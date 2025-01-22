Sen. Omar welcomed Ambassador Guo's assumption of office. He said that CPC has led the Chinese people to achieve great development achievements, which is an example for UDA to learn from. UDA is willing to further intensify high-level exchanges with CPC, exchange experience in state governance, and jointly improve governance capabilities and governance levels.

Ambassador Guo said that the Communist Party of China and the United Democratic Alliance of Kenya are both ruling parties, and both shoulder the important task of strengthening the party, rejuvenating the country, and improving people's livelihood. Since the establishment of relationship, CPC and UDA have always trusted each other and cooperated closely. As the new Ambassador to Kenya, she is willing to actively implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, strengthen party-to-party exchanges and cooperation, and provide a solid political foundation for the development of China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

