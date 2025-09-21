Ms. Cillia Ardyna Mangroo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles, formally presented her credentials as Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva to Her Excellency, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO in Geneva on Monday 15 September 2025.

During this event, Ambassador Mangroo engaged with DG Okonjo-Iweala on key trade issues to the Seychelles, including the country’s role in the ongoing negotiations on fisheries subsidies and the importance of amplifying the voice of African Members within the multilateral trading system.

Ambassador Mangroo reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to the WTO and its principles, and to furthering the country’s engagements under the Organization towards achieving both national interests and global trade objectives.

Seychelles joined the WTO as its 161st member in April 2015 and actively engages in safeguarding its trade interests and promoting inclusive, sustainable development under the multilateral trading system.