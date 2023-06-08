U.S. Embassy in Cameroon


On June 7, 2023, Ambassador Christopher J. Lamora presented his credentials to the President of Cameroon, H.E. Paul Biya.

The United States has been engaged in Cameroon across decades, and we remain committed to our mission to strengthen mutual understanding, enhance cooperation, and promote peace, security, and prosperity between our two nations.

