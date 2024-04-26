To celebrate World Malaria Day, Ambassador Bryan Hunt today joined President Julius Maada Bio and senior government officials to launch Sierra Leone’s National Malaria Vaccines Campaign. The campaign supported by the U.S. Government through USAID aims to prevent malaria in children and help reach Zero Malaria in the country.
With the support of the U.S. Government, over 4.1 million nets, 4.3 million fast-acting medicines and 4.3 million tests have been delivered to clinics and communities in Sierra Leone. We have supported training for more than 25,000 health care providers to detect and treat malaria cases hence providing lifesaving care for their communities, and over 1.5 million people have been protected by spraying their homes with insecticide.
Thanks to our partnership with the Ministry of Health and other donors, the prevalence of malaria decreased among children from 40 percent in 2016 to 22 percent in 2021.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone.