Alysha Clark, a professional basketball player for the Washington Mystics of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), is in Tanzania this week as a U.S. Department of State Sports Envoy, a long-time program that bolsters the U.S.-Tanzania cultural and social relationship through sport.
During the visit, Alysha will host basketball clinics and speak with girls basketball players from schools in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Arusha, including clinics at the Ocean Road Basketball Court on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, November 15 and 16. The Sports Envoy will hold all-girls basketball clinics to highlight the importance of providing equal opportunities for all.
Since 2003, the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has sent more than 330 U.S. athletes to more than 85 countries on Sports Envoy programs, which help reach overseas audiences that other forms of diplomatic engagement do not to promote collaboration on priority U.S. policy goals.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Tanzania.