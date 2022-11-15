Since 2003, the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has sent more than 330 U.S. athletes to more than 85 countries on Sports Envoy programs, which help reach overseas audiences that other forms of diplomatic engagement do not to promote collaboration on priority U.S. policy goals.

During the visit, Alysha will host basketball clinics and speak with girls basketball players from schools in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Arusha, including clinics at the Ocean Road Basketball Court on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, November 15 and 16. The Sports Envoy will hold all-girls basketball clinics to highlight the importance of providing equal opportunities for all.

Alysha Clark, a professional basketball player for the Washington Mystics of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), is in Tanzania this week as a U.S. Department of State Sports Envoy, a long-time program that bolsters the U.S.-Tanzania cultural and social relationship through sport.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.