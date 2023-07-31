U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone


Every year, the Sierra Leone United States Alumni Association (SLUSAA) embarks on a Give-Back Day”

This year, we focused on raising awareness on the dangers of drug abuse, especially the Kush that is currently destroying the health of our youths. The devastating complications from Kush are all over their bodies (sores, swollen feet, etc.) The community, including every stakeholder is needed to save our youths.

We promised to give back to our communities and we will continue to deliver.

