Hegazy: At Allianz, we are keen on facilitating healthcare and psychotherapy through our partnering with Esaal (www.Esaal.ME) to be the first insurance company providing integrated digital services via one platform.

Doss: We are proud of our partnership with Allianz, which will redefine digital healthcare service in Egypt and the Arab World…Client confidentiality is always a top priority.

Allianz Insurance Company in Egypt signed a strategic partnership agreement in healthcare sector with “Esaal” (www.Esaal.ME), a digital platform offering mental health, comprehensive healthcare and nutrition services, in addition to medical consultations in the Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement aims to offer high-quality healthcare services digitally for the clients of Allianz, including individuals, SMEs or corporates, once granted the necessary approval from the relevant authorities.

As per the agreement, Esaal will facilitate accessible and integrated mental health and medical services via state-of-the-art digital solutions. The platform will further provide secure and reliable communication channels for consultations through text messaging, voice call, video calls, and remote consultations.

Such a step enables Allianz to complement what it has already commenced as to the digital transformation of healthcare services, starting by offering clients medical consultations and psychotherapy to prescribing medications.

“At Allianz, we have initiated the path toward digital transformation, and we are happy with what we have accomplished so far in this arena.” stated Allianz Egypt Chairman and CEO Mr. Ayman Hegazy.

“We are proud of the first of its kind partnership in Egypt’s insurance sector with ‘Esaal’ being one of the leading start-up platforms that offers in healthcare, nutrition, and mental health consultations.”

The partnership makes Allianz Egypt the first insurance company in the country providing integrated solutions and services digitally in these areas via one platform.

“Mental health is an integral part of public health that has a significant impact on the people’s personal, social and economic development,” Hegazy reflected.

According to Hegazy, “Allianz has always been keen on supporting entrepreneurship and start-up businesses as part of the company’s strategy and vision.”

“We always encourage innovation and the introduction of smart and new products and services in all fields, especially in healthcare. Our perspective goes in line with ‘Egypt Vision 2030’ as to the digital transformation and the upgrade of the healthcare sector. Our health insurance serves more than 170,000 people, with a 34% client-base expansion achieved over the past three years.” Hegazy explained.

Fadi Doss, founder and CEO of Esaal could not agree more. “Our partnership with Allianz represents an exceptional, transitional point being one of the pioneering insurance companies operating in Egypt. The collaboration between Allianz Egypt and Esaal creates such a harmony, redefining digital healthcare service provision in Egypt and the region.” Doss said.

“In fact, such a corporation pushes us to the fore of innovation in digital healthcare on the international level and comprehensive health insurance services. We are opening new doors, reframing the way we take care of ourselves and our community.” Doss added.

Allianz Egypt has been adopting the group’s successful international model in Egypt, especially with regards to the products and the quality of services, as well as applying the practices of social, environmental and governance practices through embedding these concepts in all the company’s activities and operations in the country.

About Allianz:

Allianz is a multinational German insurance group operating since 1890. In 1976, Allianz Egypt started as a shareholder in Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC). In 2000, Allianz raised its ownership of AIIC to 85%. Four years later, Allianz fully acquired the company, offering life insurance, health insurance and property insurance services for individuals and companies through 16 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in Egypt.

About Esaal:

Founded in 2018, Esaal is an online platform that seeks to connect users with trustworthy health and wellness experts by offering a unique user experience, while at the same time, guaranteeing the clients’ privacy and confidentiality.

Esaal offers its clients credible and specialized answers of all questions about mental and physical health in a professional manner in return for competitive prices through a broad database of certified experts in different fields.

For those seeking to transform their lifestyle into a healthier one, Esaal is the right choice providing them with a distinctive experience.

Esaal’s clients can choose their preferred means of communication with the experts of their choice, whether text messaging or video calls, at their convenience, along with a variety of secure online payment options, which makes it the leading online health and wellness consultancy platform in the region.