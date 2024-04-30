The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is confident that all systems are in place for the shipment of voting materials to enable South African citizens living abroad to cast their ballots.
DIRCO and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) have met and agreed on logistics for the dispatching of election materials.
Voting materials will be sent to all 115 South African diplomatic missions using diplomatic airfreight bags. The short-term contract for this purpose is in place.
The diplomatic bag is protected by diplomatic immunity.
DIRCO makes use of diplomatic bags to dispatch official documents and articles to and from South Africa in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.
