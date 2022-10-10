APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) has been appointed to the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) (www.AFRIMA.org) - the biggest music awards event in Africa.

The AFRIMA International Committee is a group of music professionals and other prominent African stakeholders. The International Committee, alongside the African Union Commission, organizes the annual AFRIMA Awards which recognize the best African talent in diverse musical genres, and from every corner of the continent.

The 2022 AFRIMA Awards will be held from 8-11 December 2022, and will culminate in a glittering ceremony that will be broadcast live to more than 80 countries around the world.

APO Group was recently appointed (https://bit.ly/3T4llak) Official Public Relations Agency of AFRIMA with a remit to showcase the African music industry to a new global audience of music fans.

In his role with the AFRIMA International Committee, Nicolas will leverage his vast experience of African business and communications, having founded APO Group in 2007 and seen it grow into the only truly Pan-African Public Relations consultancy with reach into all 54 African countries.

Nicolas and APO Group have built relationships with some of the most prominent public and private institutions, sporting organizations and multinational companies operating in Africa, making them well placed to help AFRIMA achieve its core mission of a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa through the celebration of excellence in African music and culture.

For decades, Africa has been influential in shaping the global music industry. Genres from rock to hip-hop to bluegrass all have their origins in traditional African styles and the music created by African slaves in America.

Today, the African music industry is growing fast, and the increased popularity of music of African origin on the global stage creates a pathway to increased commercial opportunity and sustainable growth for African economies.

Data from Apple Music’s streaming service shows that mixes from African DJs increased by more than 500% from August 2021 to August 2022, while African electronic genres like Afrobeats, amapiano and Gqom are generating massive numbers of followers.

APO Group and AFRIMA are both champions of African culture, and work tirelessly to shine a light on the most positive African stories.

Other members of the AFRIMA International Committee include Rikki Stein, former personal manager of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicolas to the AFRIMA International Committee,” said Michael Dada, President and Executive Producer of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). “As the Founder and Chairman of APO Group, Nicolas has always been committed to changing the narrative about Africa, and elevating the continent on the world stage.”

“AFRIMA is a hugely important organization within the African music industry,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group “It provides a global spotlight for the best African talent, and demonstrates the universal power of music as a symbol of hope and unity in the African continent. I’m thrilled to be joining the AFRIMA International Committee and working with others who share my vision for helping Africa realize its potential.”

This is a joint press release by APO Group and the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com