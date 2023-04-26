As part of the careful and continuous monitoring that he gives to the situation of our community in Sudan and from the deplorable deterioration of the security situation in this brotherly country, the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the repatriation, in the best conditions, the members of our community wishing to return, based on his concern for their safety and integrity.

The President of the Republic also ordered to ensure that the repatriation and assistance operation concerns all nationals of brotherly and friendly countries wishing to do so, and first of all our Palestinian brothers established in Sudan, the operation having concerned 13 Palestinian nationals and 22 Syrian nationals.

Members of our community in Sudan and their families as well as members of our embassy in Khartoum arrived to the country this evening from Port Sudan airport on board a military plane belonging to the National People's Army.

The members of our community praised the role of the President of the Republic upon their arrival in the country and his commitment to secure their rapid return to their families.