On the margin of his participation as representative of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, current President of the Council of the Arab League at the summit level, to the high-level conference in support of the city of El Quds, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community abroad, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra met, Sunday in Cairo, with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
The discussions focused on the implementation of the decisions of the Arab Summit held on 1 and 2 November 2022 in Algiers, including those related to the Palestinian issue.
The head of Algerian diplomacy also met with several of his Arab counterparts, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia, Kuwait, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, as well as the Minister of State of Qatar and other Arab and international personalities attending the conference.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.