On this occasion, the two parties welcomed the momentum in relations between the two countries, underlining the need to take them to new heights, particularly in the economic sphere, in anticipation of the forthcoming bilateral deadlines coinciding with the celebration this year, by the two countries, of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
The two parties also discussed developments in the regions concerned, and exchanged views and analyses on the issue of energy transition in view of the conclusions of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), recently held in Algiers, and Azerbaijan's hosting of the Baku Conference on Climate Change (COP29) next November.