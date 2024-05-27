Assigned by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, arrived on Sunday in Brussels (Belgium) to take part in an Arab-European ministerial meeting on the Palestinian question.
This meeting is a follow-up to the first one held in Riyadh in late April this year with the participation of a small group of Arab and European countries as part of joint diplomatic efforts aimed essentially at promoting the two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and strengthening the momentum of diplomatic recognition of the State of Palestine.
Algeria is taking part in this meeting in its capacity as an Arab member of the Security Council and as part of its initiatives and efforts on behalf of the Palestinian cause, in particular to end the incessant Israeli aggression against Gaza and to speed up the admission of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.