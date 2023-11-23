Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf arrived Wednesday in Oyala, Equatorial Guinea, to represent the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at the 5th African Union (AU) Summit of the Group of Ten, to be held on Friday.

Attaf will take part, on Thursday, in the works of the ministerial meeting of member countries of this African Group tackling the issue of reforming the Security Council, as part of the preparation for the deliberations planned at the Summit.

On the sidelines of his participation in these two meetings, the minister will have bilateral talks with several African counterparts, especially since Algeria, which is about to assume a non-permanent seat on the Security Council, will soon host two crucial meetings directly related to the theme of the Summit.

The meetings include the Oran Process, next December, aiming at bolstering the unity of the African voice within the Security Council, and a ministerial meeting of the Group of Ten, due in Algiers in early 2024, with a view to reinforcing Africa’s common stance on the reform of this key UN body.

The term of the Group of Ten consists in mobilizing international backing for Africa’s common stance, aimed at rectifying the historical injustice towards the African continent, which demands two permanent seats on the Security Council with full prerogatives and advantages, as well as increasing its representation in terms of the non-permanent seats on this Council from the current three seats to five seats.