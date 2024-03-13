The minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, received Tuesday a phone call from the executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) and director-general of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

The phone conversation focused on cooperation between Algeria and this UN agency. The two officials welcomed the implementation of the agreed cooperation programmes.

They underlined Algeria's efforts in the fight against the organized cross-border crime, smuggling and drug trafficking in the region, stressing the need to make this action one of the priorities of the different multilateral partners, especially the African-European partners.

The two sides exchanged views on the developments of the draft process of an inclusive international convention on the fight against the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes, as well as the prospects for completing the process by mid-year.