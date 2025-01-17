H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, inaugurated the ninth meeting of the Subcommittee on Transport, Environment, and Energy between Egypt and the European Union, chaired by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Electricity and Renewable Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Water Resources and Irrigation, Environment, Transport, Civil Aviation, Industry, the Suez Canal Authority, as well as representatives from the European Commission, the European Union in Egypt, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the French Development Agency, and representatives from Spain, Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Latvia, and the Netherlands.

In H.E.’s opening speech, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, stated that the meeting of this committee reflects the ministry's role in advancing and enhancing economic cooperation with the European side, in light of the strategic partnership between the two parties.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat noted that the committee deals with key areas that are at the forefront of the partnership's priorities, including food security, water security, green hydrogen, and cooperation in the fields of transport, petroleum, and the environment. She also highlighted that since the eighth meeting held in Brussels in March 2023, significant progress has been made in the partnership towards achieving sustainable development.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat also referred to the continuous and positive development of Egyptian-European relations, reflecting the mutual keenness to advance these relations across various levels, especially in investment, trade, and economic cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat clarified that the ministry works in coordination with national entities to advance these relations within the framework of the strategic partnership, as well as the package announced worth 7.4 billion euros. In addition to, partnerships with European countries and European financial institutions.

The meeting reviewed the achievements since the eighth meeting of the Subcommittee on Transport, Environment, and Energy, which was held in February 2023. The main developments and projects implemented since then in the areas of transport, environment, and energy were highlighted, with a focus on lessons learned to enhance efficiency and achieve shared goals more effectively.

The meeting's agenda included strategic fields aimed at deepening cooperation between the concerned parties and strengthening integration in these vital sectors, foremost of which is energy.

Discussions focused on the state's efforts to expand clean energy production and implement the national sustainable energy strategy. The cooperation in climate issues was also discussed, highlighting the country's efforts to implement the National Climate Change Strategy 2050.

Additionally, there was a discussion on cooperation in environmental and irrigation issues, recent developments in the infrastructure of the transport and port sectors, the modernization of public transport networks, and cooperation in the maritime transport sector.

The European side presented its new energy policies, updates on the European Green Deal, supporting legislative policies, and environmental initiatives being implemented within the framework of bilateral and regional cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between Egypt and the European Union in the discussed vital sectors, continuing joint efforts to achieve sustainable development, and setting priorities for the upcoming period.

They affirmed the importance of enhancing coordination between all concerned parties, both at the national and regional levels, to ensure the integration of efforts and maximize the utilization of available resources.