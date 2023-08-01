Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (EnergyCapitalPower.com) is excited to announce that Espen Ingebretsen, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for Aker Solutions, will speak as a panelist at the fourth edition of Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0), taking place in Luanda on September 13-14, 2023.

Aker Solutions represents one of the leading providers of integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy sector, focusing on low-carbon oil and gas production and renewable energy projects. In his role as Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Ingebretsen is responsible for brownfield, electrification and low-carbon operations across Aker Solutions’ entire portfolio, including its activities in West and Central Africa.

Last February, the Oslo-based firm secured a sizable contract with Azule Energy in Angola to provide dynamic and static subsea umbilicals for the Agogo Integrated West Hub offshore development. Three months later, Aker Solutions won another sizable contract with TotalEnergies in the Republic of the Congo to provide deepwater standard Subsea Production Systems for three additional infill wells tied back to an offshore oil field. Both contracts are valued between $49-$150 million.

“We are honored to have Espen Ingebretsen participate at AOG 2023, who will be able to share valuable insights into how service providers can win and deliver on big contracts, as Aker Solutions has done time and again,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, ECP CEO. “Operating at the strategic intersection of hydrocarbon development and decarbonization efforts, Aker Solutions is one of the most relevant players to unpack the current and future prospects for OFS providers in Angola and the wider region in the context of the energy transition.”

AOG 2023 takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; Instituto Regulador dos Derivados do Petróleo; national oil company Sonangol and the African Energy Chamber. For more information, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com