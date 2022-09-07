The AU-UN Pre-Deployment Training responsibility was transferred to ATMIS Troop and Police Contributing Countries on 15 May 2017 in accordance with the AU-UN peacekeeping policy.

The police contributing countries (PCCs) to ATMIS are Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia, who are deployed across the mission’s five operational sectors

Twenty-eight officers of the Ghana Formed Police Unit have completed a Pre-Deployment Training of Trainers course, which was conducted by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) in conjunction with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), African Union (AU) and United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), ahead of deployment to Somalia.

Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) is a mandatory United Nations and African Union requirement for personnel of all Troop and Police Contributing Countries before deployment to the mission. Among other objectives, it is designed to ensure that officers and ultimately troops, are aware of the expected standards and code of conduct and especially the HRDDP policy during their tour of duty in Somalia.

Over four-days, the 28 officers were taken through the various revised modules, which include but are not limited to ATMIS Concept of Operations (CONOPS), the ATMIS Mandate, Somali Cultural Awareness, Somalia’s Political History and Conflict Overview, International Human Rights Law (IHRL) and International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

According to the UN Security Council Resolution 2628, ATMIS Police will have 1,040 personnel, including five Formed Police Units (FPUs), and will maintain the said number until December 2024.

Among other duties, ATMIS Police has the mandate to support specialised training, advise and mentorship and providing operational support, including joint patrols and protection of vital installations, to the Somali police in line with the Somalia Transition Plan and to carry out joint operations with the Somali Police Force in full compliance with international obligations as well the African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework for Peace Support Operations.