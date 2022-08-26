The revolutionary AfyaRekod ( www.AfyaRekod.com ) Universal Patient Portal has arrived in the United Kingdom and through partnerships with doctors, various medical organisations and NGOs in the UK, is ready to change the face of patient care across the country.

AfyaRekod is a block-chain driven fully automated Universal Patient Portal that is transforming the face of patient care across Africa and the World. Through a secure central platform ( www.myrekod.com ) patients and the medical professionals treating them have real-time access to all their health data and medical history. This ensures effective ongoing medical management, and critical, timely information in an emergency.

The brainchild of CEO John Kamara, AfyaRekod was founded in 2019 as an Adanian Lab start-up with seed funding from Mac Venture Capital and Next Chymia. With first-hand knowledge of how the lack of medical records can lead to tragedy, Kamara saw the need for an AI platform that would track health data. AfyaRekod was built with the aim of bridging the gap between health care and treatment, anywhere, anytime for patients, medical professionals, providers and organisations.

The subscription-driven Universal Patient Portal is a consolidated and mobile data health passport that allows patients consistent access to their health-records, as well as access to a marketplace of various health services within the ecosystem in real-time.

Through the AfyaRekod Universal Patient Portal Patients can securely manage their health records, including prescriptions and hospital visit summaries over multiple devices in any region. Furthermore the platform offers a decentralised, multilingual and intelligent telehealth solution, health resources, symptom trackers, reminders and notifications, any patient can use these tools, it is especially useful for patients with chronic illness, Though parents, pregnant women, and patients with hereditary diseases.

The AfyaRekod platform extends to include doctors, offering a digital clinic with a B2B platform, tele-pharmacy tool and e-prescription platform. For providers, the platform has multiple functionalities including hospital management, patient management, knowledge management and inventory management, as well as an AI driven reporting tool, that allows organisations to make strategic decisions, Prediction and early identification using data analytics. NGO's and other related organizations can register and manage their target groups on the platform.

In building their UK footprint, AfyaRekod has recently partnered with Medi-Science, UK. Both companies share the common goal of developing technology that provides working solutions to people across the globe. Medi-Science UK had identified similar critical gaps in healthcare and the partnership will allow both companies to grow their market reach and expand the development of their solutions.

“With the present overhaul of patients and healthcare management system facing the NHS, AfyaRekod's digital health innovation platform is a timely support channel in bridging the healthcare management and delivery gap. AfyaRekod Universal Patient Portal, is a ready solution provider, offering a mobile Universal record access for patients and healthcare providers, with further benefits of strengthening research to achieve sustainable health care system and treatment. The platform offers you control of your health wealth” says Michael Ekpechue AfyaRekod UK Head.

The pandemic pressed the fast-forward button, bringing an urgency into health data accessibility and analytics. This is a global problem that has been successfully addressed by a patient-centred health care innovation such as AfyaRekod. In Kenya alone AfyaRekod has over 150,000 users and has recently launched in Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa.

Medical records are a vital tool in managing health, notifying healthcare professionals of medications, chronic illness, past problems and procedures and ultimately allowing them to determine the most accurate course of treatment. Misdiagnosis is serious and can lead to a delay in treatment of the real condition. An IOM report released in 2015 indicated that around 12 million instances of patient misdiagnosis occur annually in the USA, a country with a well-developed healthcare sector. Misdiagnosis is preventable, but only if health records are accurate and mobile.

Media Contact:

Zuhudy Hany

zuhudi@afyarekod.com

+254 726 256 700

For Media interviews and access to spokespersons – (United Kingdom) contact:

Michael Ekpechue

AfyaRekod UK Head

+447405230017

Social Media:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3QUNbp2

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3ARNQSG

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3QVCzpY

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Rej63r

Website: www.AfyaRekod.com

About AfyaRekod:

AfyaRekod was founded in Kenya in 2019 and operates in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, and Zambia. AfyaRekod is a patient-driven platform driven by AI and blockchain to help patients and health providers access in real time the mobility of health data. AfyaRekod is a health record management platform built to assist users with better healthcare services.

The company's platform allows organizations, health providers, and medical experts to interact and connect with patients, even remotely, in real-time whilst providing tools to store, manage and analyse health records as well as manage hospitals and facilities.

AfyaRekod is Part of the NVIDIA AI program via AICE Africa and has key partnerships with the Association of Sisterhoods of Kenya (AOSK), Healthy Mind Foundation(Nigeria), Alchemy (South Africa), AURA (South Africa), GE Healthcare, Telkom, The Africa Block-Chain Center, The AI Center of Excellence, Adanian Labs, and Lishe Living among others.