Afrobarometer (https://www.Afrobarometer.org/), the world’s premier source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking, is delighted to announce a partnership with Luminate, a global philanthropic organisation committed to social impact and community development. This strategic partnership provides Afrobarometer with a two-year grant of $400,000 aimed at bolstering efforts to promote civic engagement and evidence-based advocacy in Africa.

The purpose of the grant is threefold: first is to enhance data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities of grass-roots organisations, enabling them to advocate for change more effectively. Second, to deepen the understanding of youth perspectives from target African countries, beginning Kenya and Nigeria. Finally, to support efforts to improve the flow of credible and relevant information in the African media ecosystem through impactful partnerships with media houses.

Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka said the Luminate grant will contribute to Afrobarometer's mission of making citizen voice a key pillar in Africa policy and development decisions and fostering evidence-informed public policies.

"We are grateful for Luminate's significant contribution to our work," Asunka said. "This grant will enable us to continue our efforts to elevate citizen voice and foster constructive dialogues between African governments and their people."

Afrobarometer recently completed its ninth round of surveys, interviewing more than 54,400 people in 39 African countries, and is currently preparing to launch Round 10 fieldwork.

About Luminate:

Luminate is a global foundation working to ensure everyone – especially those who are underrepresented – has the information, rights, and power to influence the decisions that affect their lives. We enable people to fully participate in civic and political life, to safely challenge power, and to access accurate, trustworthy information. We want technology to work for, and not against, democracy. From funding existing organisations to collaborating with others on new solutions and undertaking our own initiatives and advocacy work, our flexible approach is designed to create the greatest impact. We work globally, with a regional focus in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Luminate Strategic Initiatives works to address digital threats to democracy and is primarily focused on Europe and the US. Our Global Programmes team seeks to drive transregional change and strengthen our regional activity.

About Afrobarometer:

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on the experiences, attitudes, and preferences of African citizens. With an unmatched track record of 350,000+ interviews in 42 countries, representing the views of 75% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap. AB data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available on the website (https://www.Afrobarometer.org/) and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool (https://apo-opa.info/3lVrwlT).