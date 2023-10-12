Wrapping up fieldwork for its largest-ever pan-African survey, Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org) on Tuesday highlighted the contributions of 54,436 African citizens whose insights are deepening the world's understanding of the continent's needs and preferences.

“This vast number reflects the significance of your voices and opinions in shaping policies and decisions,” said Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka. “We are equally pleased to have covered 7,004 enumeration areas, ensuring a comprehensive representation of diverse communities. Diversity is our strength, and we celebrate the use of 118 languages during the interview process. Each language spoken is a testament to the richness of our continent and its people's perspectives.”

Dissemination of the survey findings is in progress at the country level, with briefings at the continental level well underway. Afrobarometer's commitment to gender balance is evident through the engagement of 27,202 men and 27,234 women in meaningful conversations.

Afrobarometer Director of Surveys Boniface Dulani expressed his appreciation to the network’s national partners for their unwavering commitment to upholding rigorous methodological standards. “It is through their dedication that we can ensure the accuracy and reliability of our data,” Dulani said. “Additionally, our heartfelt thanks go out to our 1,310 interviewers, comprising 644 men and 726 women, whose dedication and inclusivity have resulted in a wealth of valuable insights. These insights will undoubtedly contribute to positive change.”

Best-in-class methodology

Established in 1999, Afrobarometer remains firm in its commitment to empowering citizens. With surveys completed in 42 countries, the network’s aim is to amplify people’s voices and experiences, and it takes immense pride in being the "gold standard" for survey research in Africa.

The data collection process involves rigorous methodological standards, including face-to-face interviews with randomly selected respondents, in line with industry best practices. Sample sizes of 1,200-2,400 respondents, aged 18+, representing each country’s demographics, meet or exceed standards in public opinion research globally. A sample size of 1,200 yields country-level results with a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Our methods have been praised as the "gold standard" for survey research. Afrobarometer works closely with national statistics offices, and the samples are based on population projections using the most recent census data.

A global reference and credible source of information

Afrobarometer's data is utilised by numerous government agencies, development partners, academics, civil-society activists, and media outlets worldwide. Our data also contribute to global governance indicators generated by various reputable organisations, such as the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the Economist Intelligence Unit, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank, USAID, and Transparency International.

