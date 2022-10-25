An Afrobarometer delegation (www.Afrobarometer.org), including Board Chair E. Gyimah-Boadi, CEO Joseph Asunka, Director of Analysis Carolyn Logan, and Chief Operating Officer Felix Biga is in Washington, D.C., this week for a series of high-level engagements.

In partnership with the U.S. Institute of Peace, the delegation will meet Tuesday with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for a briefing session on Afrobarometer findings on governance, democracy, climate change, health, COVID-19, and poverty. Meetings with the U.S. State Department and the Center for Strategic and International Studies are scheduled on Wednesday.

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 350,000+ interviews in 39 countries, representing the views of 80% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent's data gap.

On Thursday, the delegation will hold talks with the Obama Foundation on youth, gender and intergenerational dynamics, followed by a high-level roundtable with senior U.S. government officials.

The packed visit ends on Friday with meetings at the World Bank and the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) with Judd Devermont, special assistant to the president and senior director for African affairs at the NSC.

Afrobarometer data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International's Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank's World Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available (http://www.Afrobarometer.org/) and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis (https://bit.ly/3D6RMP6) tool.

About Afrobarometer:

Afrobarometer (AB) is a pan-African, nonpartisan research network that has provided reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life since 1999. It aims to share and amplify ordinary African citizens' views to ensure their voices inform policy- and decision-making processes that affect their lives.