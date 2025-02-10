Africa is at the epicentre of overlapping global crises – economic shocks, climate disruptions and geopolitical tensions – that compound vulnerabilities.

UN Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Economic Development in Africa Report 2024 highlights how economies face heightened uncertainty during major shocks, including the 2008 financial crisis, the 2014 commodity price collapse and COVID-19.

The report calls for stronger regional trade networks to reduce dependence on external markets, enhance stability, mitigate global shocks and unlock the $3.4 trillion potential of the continental free trade area (AfCFTA).

Africa’s vulnerabilities stem from six interconnected shocks

The report uses a new framework to analyse vulnerabilities across six areas:

Political: Coups, governance challenges and weakened democratic institutions. Africa has seen 220 of the world’s 492 coup attempts since 1950.

Economic: High debt, trade imbalances and inflation. Nearly half of African nations had debt-to-GDP ratios above 60% in 2023, with many spending more on debt interest than education or health.

Demographic: Rapid population growth and migration pressures.

Energy: Dependency on fossil fuels and limited renewable infrastructure. Over 50% of the continent's energy supply still comes from fossil fuels.

Technology: Digital divides and under preparedness for disruptive innovations.

Climate: Extreme weather and dependence on climate-sensitive agriculture. Climate disasters affected 110 million Africans, causing $8.5 billion in damages in 2022.

These challenges are deeply interlinked, amplifying economic instability.

Commodity dependence compounds vulnerabilities

Africa’s economic growth has been closely tied to commodity cycles, making it highly susceptible to market fluctuations. Over half of African countries rely on oil, gas or minerals for at least 60% of export earnings.

From 2000 to 2010, Africa’s economy grew 4.8% annually, outpacing the global average of 3.1%. Although this growth slowed to 3.1% between 2011 and 2020, it remained above the global 2.4% average.

However, commodity price booms fuelled the growth. Downturns such as the 2014 collapse exposed vulnerabilities.

Investment was also hit. Gross fixed capital formation – investment in fixed assets like infrastructure – fell from 11.4% in 2014 to 4.8% in 2015.

Infrastructure and energy gaps increase exposure to global shocks

Africa’s infrastructure has improved, but critical gaps remain, especially in transport and electricity.

Transport costs are among the highest globally, often due to underdeveloped road networks and inefficient logistics. For example, poor connectivity means road transport costs accounts for about 29% of the price of goods traded within Africa, compared to just 7% for those traded outside the continent.

Energy insecurity stifles industrial and economic growth. Less than half of Africans have reliable electricity access. Yet Africa attracted just 2.3% of global renewable energy investment in 2023 ($15 billion), while closing the energy gap will require $190 billion annually, or 6.1% of GDP.

Trade networks enhance stability and mitigate global shocks

Over 50% of the continent’s imports and exports are tied to just five economies, all outside of Africa. Meanwhile, only 16 of 54 African nations source more than 0.5% of their intermediate goods within the region, missing key opportunities for value-added trade and manufacturing.

However, trading networks within Africa’s regional blocs are more diversified, with multiple countries acting as suppliers and users of value-added goods. Stronger, more diversified trade networks reduce vulnerabilities and create growth spillovers. For example, a 1% increase in a neighbouring country’s GDP can boost growth in a landlocked country by up to 0.7%.

Key policy actions to build Africa’s resilience

Africa’s economic future depends on leveraging regional integration to diversify exports and supply chains while boosting investments in critical infrastructure. The report outlines key policy actions.

Diversify economies to reduce dependence on volatile commodity markets

to reduce dependence on volatile commodity markets Boost intra-African trade networks to lessen reliance on global markets

to lessen reliance on global markets Adopt sound fiscal policies to reduce debt and improve access to financing

to reduce debt and improve access to financing Upgrade transport and digital infrastructure to lower trade costs and improve production and logistics

to lower trade costs and improve production and logistics Invest in renewable energy to enhance energy security

to enhance energy security Promote climate-adaptive economic and trade policies to reduce risks and support sustainable growth

By leveraging regional trade, Africa can better navigate global crises and achieve sustainable economic growth. The Economic Development in Africa Report 2024 provides a roadmap for this transformation.