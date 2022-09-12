The 2nd annual Digital Finance Africa (https://bit.ly/3U6hevK) is set to take place on the 22nd of September 2022, in Johannesburg. The conference will be hosted by IT News Africa (https://www.ITNewsAfrica.com/), under the theme; Bridging the gap between the future and the present through digital solutions.

Following a successful 2021 event, #DFAfrica22 (https://bit.ly/3U6hevK) will bring together over 200 local and international BFSI industry leaders, fintech founders, industry regulators and technology service providers, to learn about cutting-edge innovations and engage in dynamic discussions addressing how finance is being redefined by technology.

This year’s Digital Finance Africa (https://bit.ly/3U6hevK) promises to be a success as it plans to address topics such as central bank digital currencies, RegTech, crypto payments, digital transformation and the cold war-like rivalry between Fintechs and banks.

Now, more than ever, we must come together and share our stories and find answers to our questions.

Key topics at the forum will include:

Why the future of financial services is digital.

How blockchain is rocking the financial world.

FinTech vs. Banks – who is winning, or is it not a competition?

How analytics beats intuition in customer service excellence.

The pitfalls of digital transformation in Finance.

Central Bank Digital Currencies: Challenges&Opportunities for the Financial Services Industry.

Is South Africa ready for a digital currency, and the legal implications thereof?

Confirmed speakers for Digital Finance Africa 2022 (https://bit.ly/3U6hevK) include:

Tracy Bolton, Chief Operating Officer at SAP.

Tamara Mkula, Business Information Security Officer at Nedbank

Abe Wakama, CEO at IT News Africa.

Shem Kakembo, Managing Director at EFCUG, Uganda.

Peter Neubauer, Chief Executive Officer at VIPASO, Austria.

Magda Milas, President at Alice in Blockchains, Croatia.

Moloti Nkune, Chief Information Officer at MICT SETA.

Michelle Beetar, Vice President and Managing Director: MEA at FICO.

Sandy Rheeder, CIO at Mukuru.

Desiree Reddy, Director at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Charles Mutigwe, Associate Professor, Business Information Systems at Western New England University, USA.

Ahmed Ali Saleemi, Chief Operating Officer at AFT (Electronic Money Institute), Pakistan.

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee (https://bit.ly/3REujLm): Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the future of digital finance.

Join us as an exhibitor (https://bit.ly/3xkd9KW): Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partners, investors, leads, and opportunities.

Join as a sponsor (https://bit.ly/3BcUkdt): Showcase your brand and present your technology solutions to a select audience. Position your organisation at the forefront of digital finance.

For more information about this conference, visit: https://bit.ly/3U6hevK

Contact:

+27 12 012 5801

events@itnewsafrica.com