The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (https://www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, has extended its deadline for entries to May 17, 2023. This extension has been made in response to the strong level of interest from entrepreneurs across the continent.

ABH aims to identify, support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their local communities by working to solve the most pressing problems and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

The new deadline gives potential applicants who are interested in challenging themselves but have yet to apply a chance to complete their applications. Successful applicants will have access to training, mentoring and learning opportunities as well as a community of like-minded African business leaders. The top 10 finalists will share US$1.5 million in grant funding, with the first prize winner taking home US$300,000.

This year, all successful applicants to the ABH Prize Competition will enjoy the bonus offer of complimentary access to the Alibaba Netpreneur E-learning Course provided by Alibaba Global Initiatives (AGI) [1]. Designed as a self-learning program, the course will equip participants with fundamental knowledge in business management and digital transformation. In collaboration with AGI, ABH will also facilitate the top 10 finalists’ participation in a sponsored trip to Hangzhou, China to attend an offline immersion program on digitalization.

To date, ABH 2023 has already received more than 25,000 applications from entrepreneurs from all 54 countries in Africa. ABH is putting out a special call to entrepreneurs whose countries are currently underrepresented – including Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya, to apply for this year’s competition and inspire millions of others with their unique stories.

Every year, ABH spotlights outstanding participants through traditional media and social media channels, including providing significant exposure to the top 10 finalists via the ABH Show and other contents. This year’s edition, which follows the ABH journey of the 2022 top 10 finalists and delves into their entrepreneurial stories, will come in 4-5 8-minute episodes that are slated to be broadcast online and across the continent in more than 40 countries. The first episode of the series has recently been released and is now available here (https://apo-opa.info/3Mf3nBB).

ABH is also continuing to call on venture capitalists, investors, corporations and NGOs from around the world to join the 2023 competition as judges, who are a core part of ABH’s success. Interested parties are invited to register here (https://apo-opa.info/3HbA9AA).

For more information about ABH 2023, please visit https://apo-opa.info/41MUCo0 and follow ABH on Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3KY3OQs), LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/3L1Cgda), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3KZTXKa), Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3ylgNE9), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3YDG5bH).

For more guidance on the application process, visit the ABH official website (https://apo-opa.info/3N9S3aN), or watch a video here (https://apo-opa.info/3n5s8X3).

[1]Alibaba Global Initiatives is a flagship training program under the electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) initiative, which strives to create equitable access to cross-border trade opportunities for youth, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and women globally.

Press Contact:

Africa’s Business Heroes Press Room:

abh.press@list.alibaba-inc.com

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

English:

Tracy Walakira

tracy.walakira@apo-opa.com

French/Arabic:

Malika Bouayad

malika.bouayad@apo-opa.com

About Africa’s Business Heroes:

The Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition is a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy. It aims to support, inspire and enable the next generation of African entrepreneurs across all sectors who are building a brighter future for the continent, by offering grant funding, training programs and support for the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over a 10-year period, each year the ABH Prize Competition and show features 10 entrepreneur finalists as they pitch their business to win a share of US$1.5 million in grant money.