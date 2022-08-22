Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org), the flagship philanthropic program established by the Jack Ma Foundation to spotlight and support African entrepreneurs, has announced the top 20 finalists (https://bit.ly/3AFn67Q) for its 2022 edition.

Now in its fourth edition, ABH is a Pan-African competition that recognizes and celebrates entrepreneurial talent across the continent. It offers entrants a chance to win a share of a US$1.5 million grant to fund their businesses as well as invaluable access to training, mentorship, networking opportunities and other benefits. The goal is to contribute to the growth of promising African start-ups, entrepreneurs and budding small businesses.

The 20 finalists have been selected from a pool of 21,000 applicants from a wide variety of industries including agriculture, education&training, healthcare, energy, information&communication technology (ICT), retail, consulting, manufacturing, financial services and environmental protection. They are evenly distributed geographically among west (30%), east (25%), south (25%) as well as north and central (20%), and businesses mainly operate in 11 African countries including Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa and Tanzania. Female entrants account for half of the top 20 finalists.

“The top 20 finalists of the ABH prize competition this year show what great potential and talent exist in Africa. We are looking forward to giving them the support they need to grow and generate a positive impact on both their businesses and the communities they serve,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Head of Partnerships&Programs, Africa’s Business Heroes. “We wish all of them the very best of luck for this October.”

Over the coming month, the top heroes will undergo a rigorous due diligence process which combine with their round two scores and determine the top 15 heroes. The top 15 finalists will proceed to the semi-final round of the competition, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda on September 30, 2022 for the first in-person semi-final since 2019!

This year’s official competition slogan, “It’s African Time”, is a bold call to action to all talented African entrepreneurs who are challenging stereotypes associated with "African time" – creating local impact and building a better, more inclusive future through their businesses.

For more information on the ABH prize competition 2022 top 20 finalists, please visit the ABH official website (https://bit.ly/3T533Xx). Follow ABH on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3TadUQ3), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3pDblIs), Instagram (https://bit.ly/3Adul5o) or Facebook (https://bit.ly/3A64Xyo) to join these dynamic and inspiring entrepreneurs as they get ready for the next round of judging and the Grand Finale.

The ABH prize competition 2022 top 20 finalists are (by geographical order):

Melissa Tafila, Conexus Proprietary Limited, Botswana

Flavien Kouatcha Simo (https://bit.ly/3QYtbBt), Save Our Agriculture Sarl, Cameroon

Amena Elsaie (https://bit.ly/3AdD2wt), Helm, Egypt

Nadia Gamal El Din (https://bit.ly/3pU6UJL), Rahet Bally, Egypt

Ayman Bazaraa (https://bit.ly/3wlhzkf), Sprints, Egypt

Amadou Daffe (https://bit.ly/3wkCl3g), Gebeya Inc, Ethiopia

Prince Agbata (https://bit.ly/3Cruwg2), Coliba Waste Management Services Limited, Ghana

Tesh Mbaabu (https://bit.ly/3R4bMaK), MarketForce Technologies, Kenya

Oluwatomi Solanke (https://bit.ly/3QYtKez), Trove Finance, Nigeria

Okey Esse (https://bit.ly/3K8WfnH), Powerstove Energy, Nigeria

Abimbola Adebakin (https://bit.ly/3QVEL00), my-Medicines Pan African Limited, Nigeria

Rahmah Aderinoye (https://bit.ly/3whFJMk), Rashak Farms and Agro Allied Limited, Nigeria

Tunde Adeyemi (https://bit.ly/3CoRGnk), D-Olivette Global Enterprise, Nigeria

Francine Munyaneza (https://bit.ly/3dNSKHd), MUNYAX ECO, Rwanda

Dr Sadiyo Siad (https://bit.ly/3PIon25), Hano Academy, Somalia

Shona Mcdonald (https://bit.ly/3R5Enwh), Shonaquip Social Enterprise, South Africa

Elmarie Pereira (https://bit.ly/3T8wiZh), Memeza Shout (PTY) Ltd, South Africa

Matsotso Vuso (https://bit.ly/3wmyR0i), Nyamezela Metering, South Africa

Shaarad 'Sha' Maharaj (https://bit.ly/3A8FKTY), TradeBRICS Pty Ltd, South Africa

Elia Timotheo (https://bit.ly/3wnL1pL) , East Africa Fruits Co., Tanzania

