African Women Solidarity Mission to Kenya would like to congratulate Kenyans for a successful election on 9th August 2022.

While commending the elections which were democratic, the Mission calls on all political stakeholders and the Kenyan people to remain calm and refrain from violence. The Mission also urges Kenyans to demonstrate a high level of commitment toward the advancement of the democratic process in Kenya.

The country's elections commission has announced after six days of counting, Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has been elected as the country's next President of Kenya with 50.49% of the vote.

The mission deployed by the African Women Leader’s Network and facilitated by the Office of AU Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security with support from the UNoAU, the Mission aimed at supporting efforts by Kenyan women to promote women’s participation in leadership and conflict prevention for peaceful democratic elections.