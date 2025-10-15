The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly welcomes the signing of an agreement in Doha, State of Qatar, between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement). This agreement establishes a crucial mechanism for the supervision and verification of a permanent ceasefire.

This signing, facilitated by the State of Qatar, is a direct outcome of the "Doha Declaration of Principles" signed on July 19, 2025. It marks a significant and positive step forward in the peace process for the Great Lakes region.

The newly established mechanism will be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the permanent ceasefire, investigating and verifying reported violations, and liaising with the concerned parties to prevent a resumption of hostilities. To enhance transparency and bolster confidence, the State of Qatar, the United States of America, and the African Union will participate in this mechanism as observers.

The African Union extends its profound gratitude to the State of Qatar for its pivotal facilitation role, and to the United States of America, the Republic of Angola, and the Republic of Togo for their constructive contributions in supporting this process.

This historic development represents a pivotal milestone in the collective efforts to restore lasting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Great Lakes region. The creation of this verification mechanism is a fundamental step towards building confidence between the parties and advancing the path to a comprehensive political settlement.