Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have supplied clean and safe water to residents of Towfik Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Jowhar.

The supply of potable water comes as the camp faces acute water shortages. The IDPs were forced to relocate from their original homes to Jowhar in search of better life after experiencing the twin disasters of prolonged drought and then devasting El Nino rains.

Maj. Daniel Hahorimana, the Deputy ATMIS Burundi Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) officer in Jowhar, announced that ATMIS would continue distributing water every week until a permanent solution can be found.

“Residents of Towfik IDP camp have been without water for an extended period, which is why we decided to support them. We will provide them with water twice every week, Saturdays and Sundays totaling 7,000 litres each day which translates to 14,000 litres per week,” stated Maj. Hahorimana.

In addition to water supply the Burundi contingent also provides medical support to address various diseases associated with the living conditions at the camp and harsh climate.

The residents of the camp expressed their appreciation for ATMIS’ support describing the water supply as timely.

Muawiye Osman Omar, the Chairman of Towfik IDP camp, confirmed that the residents have been grappling with a severe water shortage due to absence of a water source in the area.

Though ATMIS provides water to the residents twice a week, the quantity is insufficient due to the increasing number of IDPs from other parts of Hirshabelle State.

“There are at least 3000 households living in Towfik IDP camp and we lack a water well, leading to the ongoing water shortages. While ATMIS provides water we need more. We urgently request the Federal Government, Hirshabelle State and other agencies to support us by drilling a well,” explained Muawiye.

His sentiments were echoed by Zam Zam Abdullahi, a resident of Towfik IDP camp, who also called on the government and humanitarian agencies to promptly address the water shortage by drilling a water well.

“We have no water. We are suffering because we lack a water source. We request the authorities to address our issue,” she said.

ATMIS troops in Hirshabelle State have been actively distributing water and other essential items, including medical supplies, to IDPs and nearby local communities, to improve their living standards.