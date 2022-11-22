The newly appointed Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ambassador Mohammed El-Amine Souef, says he is eager to start work with the various components of the mission and all stakeholders to fulfill ATMIS’s mandate in improving political, security and stability in Somalia.

Ambassador Souef, who arrived in Mogadishu on Saturday to take up his duties as the SRCC and Head of ATMIS, toured the ATMIS Basecamp on Sunday, including the Police and Military headquarters, and Sector One Headquarters. He also visited the Mission Support Team (MST), where personnel from both ATMIS and United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) are located, as well as the Joint Operation Centre (JOC), where all ATMIS joint operations with Somali National Army (SNA) are coordinated and monitored.

Accompanied by the Deputy Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (DSRCC), Ms. Fiona Lortan, and top ATMIS civilian, military and police officers, Ambassador Souef, also visited the ATMIS Level 1 Hospital, the officers’ mess and accommodation and the ATMIS Recreation Centre (ARC).

The SRCC expressed satisfaction at the levels of coordination between ATMIS, UNSOS and the SNA in implementing the ATMIS Mandate and the Somali Transition Plan (STP).

“Today’s visit has been a good opportunity to meet various components to understand their contributions. I also met the mission support teams, who often work tirelessly behind the scenes to support all of us including those at the frontlines. I am really satisfied with the quality of work in difficult conditions” said Ambassador Souef.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the mission leadership, particularly the Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Fiona Lortan and the military, police, and civilian staff for their contributions so far. I look forward to working with the staff in a spirit of teamwork and towards our collective objective,” he added.

Ambassador Souef reaffirmed that ATMIS objective in Somalia is to support the Federal Government in creating a secure and stable country and he looked forward to contributing to social cohesion, reconciliation, and capacity building.